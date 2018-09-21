Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Teams with Greiss to shut out Devils
Gibson stopped all 11 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 preseason win over the Devils.
Gibson played the final period, preserving a shutout that Thomas Greiss started by stopping all 25 New Jersey shots through two frames. Greiss and Robin Lehner are likely to start the season with the big club, but Gibson should be the team's first choice if either falters or gets hurt.
