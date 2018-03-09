Gibson stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

New York has now lost eight straight, but it hasn't been due to the recent play of Gibson. The 25-year-old has been excellent in his two starts this season, taking the team to overtime each time and posting a .953 save percentage in the process. Connor McDavid, who is arguably the best player in the world, scored the game-tying goal and won it in the shootout Thursday, so it's impossible to point the finger at the goalie. With Thomas Greiss (lower body) on the shelf, Gibson could be worth a look given his strong play and the Islanders' desperation for a victory.