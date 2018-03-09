Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Terrific in shootout loss
Gibson stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's shootout loss to the Oilers.
New York has now lost eight straight, but it hasn't been due to the recent play of Gibson. The 25-year-old has been excellent in his two starts this season, taking the team to overtime each time and posting a .953 save percentage in the process. Connor McDavid, who is arguably the best player in the world, scored the game-tying goal and won it in the shootout Thursday, so it's impossible to point the finger at the goalie. With Thomas Greiss (lower body) on the shelf, Gibson could be worth a look given his strong play and the Islanders' desperation for a victory.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In crease Thursday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Makes 47 saves versus Penguins•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In net Saturday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Quick trip to AHL•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Called up from minors•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Attending training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...