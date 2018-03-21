Gibson made 36 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The 25-year-old picked up his second win in five games since being recalled from AHL Bridgeport in February, boosting his NHL save percentage to .936 on the season. With the Isles all but eliminated from the playoffs, Gibson could see a significant workload over the final weeks as the front office evaluated whether he fits into their future plans in net.