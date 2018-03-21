Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Turns aside 36 shots in Tuesday's win
Gibson made 36 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
The 25-year-old picked up his second win in five games since being recalled from AHL Bridgeport in February, boosting his NHL save percentage to .936 on the season. With the Isles all but eliminated from the playoffs, Gibson could see a significant workload over the final weeks as the front office evaluated whether he fits into their future plans in net.
More News
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Gets hook after five goals against•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In home cage against Caps•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Records 50 saves•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: In goal Sunday•
-
Islanders' Christopher Gibson: Terrific in shootout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...