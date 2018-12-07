Gibson stopped six of seven shots after relieving an ineffective Thomas Greiss in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Summoned Tuesday with Robin Lehner battling an undisclosed injury, Gibson was immediately thrust into game action, playing the third period after Greiss was shelled for five goals through two. Ineffectiveness has been a common theme for Greiss of late, and Gibson might even be asked to start a game or two if Greiss can't turn things around and Lehner doesn't recover quickly.