Bardreau was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Bardreau's promotion comes as Casey Cizikas (leg) was designated for injured reserve. In nine appearances for the Isles this year, the 26-year-old Bardreau notched one goal, one assist and 19 hits while averaging just 8:26 of ice time. The New York native figures to be in the mix for a spot in the lineup with Cizikas unavailable, though Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl will likely get the first opportunities.

