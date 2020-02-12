Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Brought up from minors
Bardreau was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Bardreau's promotion comes as Casey Cizikas (leg) was designated for injured reserve. In nine appearances for the Isles this year, the 26-year-old Bardreau notched one goal, one assist and 19 hits while averaging just 8:26 of ice time. The New York native figures to be in the mix for a spot in the lineup with Cizikas unavailable, though Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl will likely get the first opportunities.
