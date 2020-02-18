Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Clears waivers
Bardreau passed through waivers and was sent to Bridgeport of the AHL, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bardreau fell victim to a roster crunch and was the odd man out when the Islanders acquired Andy Greene from the Devils. Bardreau could be called up again at some point this season but he is not the cure to what ails the Islanders as any hope for their flailing offense will have to come from outside the organization.
