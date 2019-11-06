Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Lights lamp for first time
Bardreau scored his first career NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
His second-period tally not only ended up being the game-winner, it came on a penalty shot after he stole the puck in the neutral zone and was dragged down by Mark Borowiecki to prevent a clean breakaway. Bardreau now has two points in seven games since being called up, and the 26-year-old rookie may be doing enough to stick around in a bottom-six role even after the Islanders' forward ranks get healthier.
