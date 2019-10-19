Islanders' Cole Bardreau: Promoted to NHL
Bardreau was recalled from AHL Bridgeport and will make his NHL debut in Columbus on Saturday, Shannon Hogan of MSG Networks reports.
Bardreau, in four contests with AHL Bridgeport, failed to record a point but will still report to the Islanders following the team's decision to place Jordan Eberle (lower body) on injured reserve. Bardreau will replace Leo Komarov in New York's lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, so the 26-year-old has a chance to record his first point of 2019-20 right away.
