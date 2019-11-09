Bardreau was sent down to AHL Bridgeport following Saturday's win over the Panthers.

With Andrew Ladd (knee) and Leo Komarov (illness) both nearing a return to action, Bardreau was a surplus to New York's needs. The 26-year-old will now return to the Islanders' minor-league affiliate, where Bardreau has failed to find the scoresheet in four appearances this season.