Eiserman scored three goals on 12 and added one assist in a pair of wins for Boston University over Colgate University on Friday and Saturday.

Eiserman is having a stellar start to the NCAA season with five goals and an assist in his first three games. The 19-year-old is already seen as one of the top goal-scoring prospects from the 2024 Draft, and he's not slowing down during his sophomore campaign. He had 25 goals in 39 games for the Terriers in 2024-25, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him top that number this season.