McWard scored twice in AHL Bridgeport's 4-3 win overtime win over Belleville on Sunday.

McWard had three assists during a nine-game goal drought that ended with his performance Sunday. He's done fine in his first year in the Islanders' organization, racking up five goals, 15 points and a plus-7 rating over 23 AHL appearances. McWard is not likely to be a call-up candidate this year, as the Islanders have turned more frequently to Travis Mitchell and Marshall Warren when in need of a blueliner for the big club.