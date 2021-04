Adams signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Adams played the last four years at the University of North Dakota. Over the last two seasons, the 5-foot-9 forward posted 26 goals and 62 points across 64 games. This contract will kick in next season, and he's expected to spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.