Jones secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Jones made his NHL debut last season -- appearing in four outings but failing to register a point. In the minors, the 26-year-old fared slightly better, as he posted five goals and 14 helpers -- along with 89 PIM -- in 58 outings. Considering the winger has yet to find his scoring touch in the AHL, he is likely still a few years away from earning a permanent spot on the Isles' 23-man roster.