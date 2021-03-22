Schneider (personal) was activated from non-roster injured reserve Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Schneider was scratched for Monday's game against the Flyers. He'll likely head back to the taxi squad soon as he's the No. 3 netminder behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin.
