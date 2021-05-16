Schneider is dressed as Ilya Sorokin's backup for Sunday's Game 1 against the Penguins, as Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is out of the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Schneider is part of New York's expanded playoff roster and will be active right away, though he's unlikely to get into game action barring injury or exceptionally poor performance from Sorokin.
