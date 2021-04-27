Schneider is backing up Ilya Sorokin on Tuesday against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed) is unavailable, so Schneider will be inserted into the lineup. The veteran netminder has yet to make an NHL appearance this season.
