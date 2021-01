Schneider is expected to be the third-string goaltender for the Islanders this season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This does not come as a surprise as Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are slated to be the starters for the Islanders this season. Schneider will need an injury to one of those two in order to get back in the NHL this season as he is purely insurance for the club.