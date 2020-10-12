Schneider and the Islanders agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Schneider got off to an awful start last season, falling to 0-4-1 with a 4.59 GAA before he was waived and sent to AHL Binghamton. He rebounded by posting a 2.48 GAA and .922 save percentage in seven appearances later in the season, but the Devils still decided to buy out his contract prior to the beginning of free agency. Now, the 34-year-old Massachusetts native will get a chance to revive his career as Semyon Varlamov's backup with the Islanders.