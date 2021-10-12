Schneider is expected to be placed on waivers before the Islanders open the season versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

This is just a procedural move as the Islanders expect him to clear waivers, and once that happens, his contract can be filed with the NHL. Schneider is expected to backup Ilya Sorokin to start the season until Semyon Varlamov (soreness) is ready to play.