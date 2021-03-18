Schneider participated in the morning skate for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Schneider hasn't been activated from IR-NR, but that seems to be just a matter of days now and not weeks. He has yet to play a minute for the Isles this season, and this is not likely to change unless there is any injury to Semyon Varlamov or Ilya Sorokin. The Isles have kept him on the roster for the entire season as they are afraid he wouldn't pass through waivers should they try and send him to the taxi squad.