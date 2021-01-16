Schneider will remain with the Islanders for the immediate future, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Schneider is expected to start a game for the Islanders. In a perfect world, they would like to demote him to the practice squad, but to do so, they would have to place him on waivers, and with goalies in short supply right now throughout the league, the team is afraid of another team claiming him and thus losing his rights.