Schneider served as the backup to Semyon Varlamov on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This move was made to give the Islanders some flexibility with their roster. Schneider is unlikely to start a game for the Islanders unless there is an injury to Varlamov or Ilya Sorokin. The Islanders keep him on the roster because they believe he wouldn't pass through waivers in order to send him to the AHL.