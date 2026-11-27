Prokhorov was loaned to KHL Dynamo Moscow on Friday.

After spending the beginning of the season in the AHL, Prokhorov will be headed back to his home country to play for the KHL's Dynamo Moscow. Over 19 appearances with AHL Hamilton this season, the 19-year-old winger posted just one goal and a minus-9 rating. There's a chance he could return to the AHL later on in the season, but wouldn't be surprising to see him wait to return to the United States ahead of the beginning of the 2027-28 campaign.