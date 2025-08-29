Prokhorov agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Dynamo Moscow on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

With a new KHL contract in hand, it appears Isles fans will have to wait two more years to see Prokhorov make the jump to North America. Selected by the organization with the 42nd pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, it was unlikely the 18-year-old was going to make the move ahead of 2025-26, but it could have been an option next season. Barring a disappointing stint in the KHL, Prokhorov could be in contention for a roster spot in the lead-up to 2027-28.