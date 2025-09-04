Prokhorov has been loaned to Dynamo Moscow for the 2025-26 season, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Prokhorov's situation got complicated when he signed his entry-level deal with the Islanders just days after having secured a KHL deal with Dynamo -- a contract that has since been voided as a result of his ELC. There was some speculation that the youngster would spend the upcoming season in the OHL with Sarnia, but instead, he will return to Dynamo for at least one more year before potentially making the jump to North America.