Nelson scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Notre Dame's 6-1 win over Ohio State University on Saturday.

Nelson is up to eight goals and eight assists over 23 outings this season. The junior forward is 10 points back of matching his total from 36 contests a year ago. Notre Dame has been awful in 2025-26 -- this was the team's fifth win of the year -- so it's no surprise Nelson has struggled to grow his scoring numbers.