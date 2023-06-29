Nelson was selected 49th overall by the Islanders in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

A versatile forward with the ability to play both center and wing, Nelson endeared himself to scouts this season in a depth role for the US NTDP. Although he primarily made his bones as a penalty-killer, it's fair to wonder if Nelson has future top-six offensive potential. He's a big kid (6-foot-3), with solid speed and an excellent work ethic. There are plenty of reasons to be excited here. Nelson would appear to have an extremely high floor with a deceptively high ceiling. It's worth noting that Nelson is a 2024-25 commit to the University of Notre Dame, a school that has struggled mightily to develop offensive prospects in recent years.