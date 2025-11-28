Nelson scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Notre Dame's 5-3 loss to Boston College on Friday.

Nelson has produced at a fair pace this year with six goals and 10 points over 14 contests in his junior campaign for Notre Dame. The Islanders prospect had 49 points over his first 66 NCAA appearances. Nelson has middle-six potential at the NHL level, though it's not yet clear if he'll turn pro after this season.