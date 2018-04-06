Islanders' David Quenneville: Inks three-year, entry-level deal
Quenneville signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
The 20-year-old defenseman compiled an eye-popping 80 points (26 goals, 54 assists) over 70 regular-season games with the WHL's Tigers this season, plus he's been involved in the playoffs the last two years. Given the Islanders' struggles on the blue line this season -- they ranked dead last in shots and goals allowed -- this was a priority signing for GM Garth Snow.
