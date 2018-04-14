Quenneville made his professional debut in AHL Bridgeport's 5-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The mobile defender finished the contest with a minus-two rating and two shots on goal. A seventh-round pick (200th overall) of the Isles in 2016, Quenneville lead all WHL defensemen in goals (26) and points (80) this past season. Quenneville's lack of size (5-foot-8, 185 pounds) is a concern, but he has a high ceiling. He should begin the 2018-19 campaign back in Bridgeport.