Rittich made 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Rittich will also go down in the history books as the goalie who allowed two goals to Auston Matthews, who became the leading goal scorer in Toronto Maple Leafs history. Ilya Sorokin (lower body) backed Rittich up, so expect the starter to take the reins back. The back-up has performed admirably in Sorokin's absence, going 4-2-1 with one shutout. Rittich is a solid spot start in dailies going forward, considering his 2.48 GAA and .907 save percentage.