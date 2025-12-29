Islanders' David Rittich: Beaten three times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich stopped 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Columbus. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:06 left in the game.
Rittich saw his two-game winning streak come to a halt Sunday, but his individual performance wasn't bad by any means. It was his fifth consecutive outing with a save percentage of at least .910, a stretch in which he's gone 3-1-1 with a 1.59 GAA and a .949 save percentage. Even if the Islanders struggle offensively, Rittich is a goaltender who would be a solid streaming option across all formats.
More News
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Starting in net Sunday•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Clean sheet in Battle of New York•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Shines in net Tuesday•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Islanders' David Rittich: Falls in shootout Saturday•