Rittich made 27 saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The shutout was Rittich's second of the season. The veteran netminder has started three straight games while Ilya Sorokin (lower body) has been on the shelf, going 2-0-1 while allowing just three goals on 91 shots, but the Islanders' starter could be back as soon as Tuesday in Chicago.