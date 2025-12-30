Rittich will draw the start in Chicago on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Rittich will make his fifth straight start Tuesday due to Ilya Sorokin being on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old Rittich has played well during his stint as the No. 1 netminder, posting a 2-1-1 record, 1.49 GAA and .952 save percentage over four appearances. This might be a favorable matchup for Rittich, as the Blackhawks have lost seven of their last eight games and have heavily struggled without Connor Bedard (upper body).