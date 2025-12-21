Rittich turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Despite allowing two goals before the halfway point of regulation, Rittich shored up his defense to force a shootout, where he ultimately fell 2-1. With the loss, the 33-year-old netminder now has a 7-3-2 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. He continues to perform as one of the league's top backup goalies and currently has GAA and save percentage numbers that rank inside the top 20 netminders with double-digit appearances this season. He also hasn't allowed more than three goals in one game since Nov. 7, proving that he won't tank a team's fantasy value if he doesn't find the win column. Ilya Sorokin should continue to see the bulk of the workload for the Isles moving forward, but when Rittich is slated to play, he is a strong spot-start option in nearly all two-goalie fantasy formats.