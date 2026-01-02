Rittich gave up five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg early in the third period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Mammoth.

The two teams were scoreless through the first period, but Utah got the rout started on a Dylan Guenther goal just 36 seconds into the second frame. Rittich eventually got the hook after a pair of power-play tallies by the visitors in the first six minutes of the third. The veteran netminder was making his sixth straight start with Ilya Sorokin (lower body) on the shelf, a stretch in which Rittich has gone 3-2-1 while allowing 13 goals on 158 shots (.918 save percentage). He might get a breather for the Islanders' next game Saturday at home against the Maple Leafs.