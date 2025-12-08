Rittich stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Rittich was beaten once in each period, and since the Islanders didn't produce a lot of offense, he was deservedly tagged with the loss. Rittich has dropped his last two starts while allowing at least three goals each time. However, he still owns a decent 4-2-1 record dating back to the start of November, posting a 2.37 GAA and .900 save percentage in that stretch.