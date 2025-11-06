Rittich will get the starting nod for Friday's home game against the Wild, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Rittich will take the first game of the Isles' back-to-back before Ilya Sorokin tends the twine on the road versus the Rangers on Saturday. It will be the fifth appearance of the season for the 33-year-old Rittich, having gone 3-1-0 with a 3.01 GAA in his previous four outings. If Rittich can keep racking up wins, he could force head coach Patrick Roy to give him some more opportunities down the stretch.