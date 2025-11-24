Rittich posted a 19-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Kraken.

Rittich didn't have much work in this game, as the 19 shots faced were a season low for the 33-year-old veteran, but he still responded when needed. This was his first shutout of the season, and it also extended Rittich's winning run to three starts. Over that stretch, he's posted a 1.28 GAA and an impressive .944 save percentage. The Islanders seem to be rotating goaltenders, so there's a big chance Rittich won't be defending the Isles' crease against the Bruins on Wednesday.