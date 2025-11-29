Rittich stopped 18 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Rittich was beaten three times in the opening 22 minutes of play, but he held down the fort the rest of the way and allowed the Islanders to force a shootout after a furious comeback that included goals from Emil Heineman, Matthew Schaefer and Anders Lee. Rittich has avoided defeat in regulation in his last four appearances, going 3-0-1 with a 1.67 GAA and a .925 save percentage over that stretch.