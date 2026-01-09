Rittich stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Predators.

Rittich was beaten with 41 seconds left in the second period through a shorthanded goal scored by Ryan O'Reilly. Despite making 26 saves and stopping two of three shots during the shootout, he was tagged with the loss since the Islanders didn't provide him with enough offense. Rittich has been inconsistent of late while posting a 4-2-2 record, but his peripherals are strong with a 2.12 GAA and a .917 save percentage over that span.