Rittich will get the start in net for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders have only had one back-to-back so far this season, so the team has had to be creative in finding ways to get Rittich work. He'll be starting for the fourth time this season Sunday. The 33-year-old will look to rebound after by far his worst start of his three on the year, surrendering six goals on 34 shots against the Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets, winners of four in a row, await Sunday.