Rittich stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Rittich wasn't at his best, and the Islanders weren't either. The Blackhawks were able to bury a pair of goals in the second period, but that was it, and Rittich shut the door in the shootout to earn his third win in his last four starts. He's allowed eight goals on 144 shots over his last five games since taking over the No. 1 role in the absence of Ilya Sorokin (lower body). Rittich is at a 10-4-2 record with a 2.27 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 16 appearances. The Islanders begin a three-game homestand Thursday versus the Mammoth.