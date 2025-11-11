Islanders' David Rittich: Set to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich is expected to defend the cage on the road versus Utah on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Rittich will take the second game of the Islanders' back-to-back, while Ilya Sorokin gets the nod on the road versus Vegas on Thursday. In his five outings this year, the 33-year-old Rittich has logged a 3-2-0 record to go with a 3.41 GAA and zero shutouts.
