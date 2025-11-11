default-cbs-image
Rittich is expected to defend the cage on the road versus Utah on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Rittich will take the second game of the Islanders' back-to-back, while Ilya Sorokin gets the nod on the road versus Vegas on Thursday. In his five outings this year, the 33-year-old Rittich has logged a 3-2-0 record to go with a 3.41 GAA and zero shutouts.

