Rittich is slated to start Thursday's road game against Carolina, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

While Rittich has served as the Islanders' No. 2 netminder early in the season, he's been effective in limited action, going 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .940 save percentage over two starts. He'll face a tough road test Thursday, as the Hurricanes are averaging 3.75 goals per game to begin the season, which is tied for the second-best mark in the NHL.