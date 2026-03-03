Islanders' David Rittich: Set to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rittich will defend the road crease in Wednesday's clash with the Ducks, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
With the Islanders set to play a back-to-back across Wednesday and Thursday, Rittich will take the net in the opening game before Ilya Sorokin starts Thursday. Wednesday's start will be Rittich's second in a row after turning away 29 shots on goal in the Isles' 5-4 win over Florida on Sunday. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder has a 13-8-3 record, a 2.63 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 24 outings this season. He'll face off against the Ducks, who should post a sizable challenge with the 13th-ranked offense at 3.25 goals per game this season.
