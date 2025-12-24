Rittich turned aside 31 of 32 shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

After he allowed the lone goal of the first period, Rittich stood on his head throughout the rest of regulation while the Islanders' offense came alive to complete the comeback win. With Tuesday's victory, he is up to an 8-3-2 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 13 appearances this season. The 33-year-old netminder has stepped up to the task of being the Isles' lead option between the pipes with Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed) sidelined through the league's holiday break. In Rittich's first set of back-to-back starts this season, he posted a 1-0-1 record with a .953 save percentage and a 1.47 GAA. While Sorokin is on the shelf, Rittich is one of the best streaming options between the pipes in fantasy, and he remains one of the best options for spot starts once he returns to the backup role.