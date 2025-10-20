Rittich will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Rittich will make his second start of the season after Ilya Sorokin plays in Tuesday's home matchup versus San Jose. The 33-year-old Rittich stopped 31 shots in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday. Detroit ranks ninth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season, and the team will visit the Sabres on Wednesday before facing the Islanders.