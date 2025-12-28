Rittich will start Sunday's contest at the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

With Ilya Sorokin (lower body) on injured reserve, Rittch will be called upon to shoulder more responsibility. The good news is that the 33-year-old has been as good of a number two goaltender as they come this season, going 9-3-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The last-place Blue Jackets await, averaging 2.89 goals per game.