Rittich will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Saturday, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

The Islanders placed Ilya Sorokin (lower body) on injured reserve and recalled Marcus Hogberg for Saturday's tilt. Rittich has been terrific as the Islanders' backup goaltender this season, posting an 8-3-2 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Rangers are generating 2.62 goals per game, 28th in the NHL this season.